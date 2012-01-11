HUGE NEWS FOR RON PAUL: Florida May Allow Proportional Delegates

This could be huge for Ron Paul.



Jesse Benton, Ron Paul’s campaign chair, is saying that there are reports Florida may announce tomorrow that they plan to allow proportional delegates.

Here’s what that means.

Traditionally Florida is a winner take all state. Meaning whoever wins the primary there gets all the delegates. If they change the rules and divide up the delegates proportionally among the top finishers — and it has been rumoured in the past they were considering it — it means that Ron Paul could compete in Florida.

“We were always going to compete there, the question was whether we were going to compete with just the grassroots or whether we pump in a lot of TV money, a lot of extra mail, and things like that,” Benton told Business Insider. “It’s looking more and more like Florida is going to award the delegates proportionally by Congressional district and that means a lot more of the delegates are going to be in play. So it’s likely that we are going to invest more resources, and play harder there.”

*This post has been updated

