Ron Paul Fans Are Pre-Gaming The Republican Convention With A Massive Party

Ron Paul fans will close out the Texas Congressman’s third and final White House bid with a three-day festival/rally, scheduled to take place in Tampa immediately before the Republican National Convention. organisers are putting final touches on an agreement to host the event at the Florida State Fairgrounds, and are also reaching out to Paul-friendly activists, celebrities, and musicians to appear at the event.



“We thought it would be a great thing to be honouring the message that Ron Paul has been delivering for the last 30 years,” organiser Bryan Siemon told Business Insider. “On top of that, we thought it would be great to honour those who have worked in the last four years, and who have made a lot of inroads in getting involved in politics.”

Neither Ron Paul nor Rand Paul has committed to attending Paul Festival, but Siemon said he believes the Pauls’ people are just waiting to make sure attendance is high enough to warrant an appearance. He estimated that between 40,000 to 100,000 people will attend the event.

Siemon added that Ron Paul Festival will also serve as a pre-game rally for Ron Paul’s national convention delegates, which could number up to 1,000, according to one source familiar with the campaign’s internal delegate count. Festival planners are organising “Ronvoys” to bus these delegates down to Tampa, and have also started a “sponsor-a-delegate” fundraiser to help pay for travel and lodging costs.

But Siemon stressed that the goal of the festival is not to whip delegates into a frenzy going into the convention.

“Hopefully the festival is where they’ll get all of the yelling and screaming out, so by the time they get to the convention, they’ll do what Dr. Paul is asking,” he said. “It’s definitely a celebration, not a protest.”

