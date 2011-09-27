RON PAUL: Here's Why Everyone Ignores Me And Thinks I'm A Wack-Job

Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) took to The Daily Show on Monday night to take his libertarian positions to the mainstream.



Paul explained why the media is wrong to ignore his candidacy and asserted that he is in a position to win the Republican presidential nomination.

“I think we… most likely are on the verge of an explosion of interest in this country,” he said of his campaign.

Catering to the show’s younger audience, Paul repeated his opposition to the war on drugs, calling it more dangerous than the drugs themselves because, he said, it violates civil liberties.

Jon Stewart called Paul “one of the last consistent politicians that we see in this world,” after joking that Paul might get more attention in Republican debates if he were to filp-flop and call for war with Iran.

Watch the videos below:

Part 1: On the media



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Part 2: The war on drugs, personal responsibility and civil liberties



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Part 3: Property rights and the free market



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.