Ron Paul Says Airport Scanners Are The Worst Thing To Happen Ever

Libertarian hero Ron Paul has taken a stand on the airport scanners (via Drudge). He says they are the worst thing ever:



“I’ve come to this floor many times over the past many years and complained about the terrible foreign policy we’ve had, the terrible monetary policy we’ve had, the excessive spending and the debt and also the tax policy, but what we’re doing and what we’re accepting and putting up with at the airports is so symbolic of us just not standing up and saying ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.