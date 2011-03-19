Ron Paul Mocks GOP Congress For Defunding NPR Instead Of Military

Ron Paul took to the House floor yesterday advocate again for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, one of two votes that took place there yesterday.



As, always, one of Paul’s main arguments for the military leaving Afghanistan is cost. Yesterday he mocked so-called fiscal conservatives for moving so enthusiastically to defund NPR, a move which might save the government $10 million dollars when we have spent upwards of a trillion in Afghanistan in the last decade.

There’s a serious question of whether [defunding NPR] will even cut one penny, but at least the fiscal conservatives are going to be overwhelmingly in support of slashing NPR, go home and brag about how they’re such great fiscal conservatives! And the very most they might save is $10 million. And that’s their claim to fame for slashing the budget. At the same time they won’t consider for minute cutting a real significant amount of money.

In the end the House voted to defund NPR and rejected an immediate Afghanistan pullout. Video below.



