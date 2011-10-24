Ron Paul Calls For Another 'Sharp Correction' In Housing Market

Photo: NBC

Texas Rep. Ron Paul claimed no Americans would be hurt by his plan to immediately cut government spending by $1 trillion if elected president.In an interview with David Gregory on NBC’s Meet the Press, Paul compared his cuts to those after World War II. “We got over the Depression by having these draconian cuts,” he said.



Paul’s economic plan would cut $1 trillion from the federal budget in his first year in office — and would eliminate five Cabinet departments.

Paul added that the government “created the monster” in the housing market, calling for a “sharp correction” in order to “cleanse” the system.

“It should have had a sharp correction because its was artificially manipulated,” he said.

