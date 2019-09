Ron Paul’s new campaign ad describes him as “The One” which is, ironically, the messianic mock-nickname used by Obama detractors to attack his cult of personality.



Then at the :47 mark, the narrator in the ad says Ron Paul will “bring peace.” Basically, Ron Paul is the messiah. (via LorcanRK)

