Here's How Ron Paul Became A Revolution

With Ron Paul effectively out of the 2012 presidential race, the focus now turns to his Movement and the eclectic hordes of supporters now preaching Paul’s libertarian gospel. But what exactly is the Ron Paul Revolution? And how powerful will the Movement be without its cantankerous leader at the helm?



Libertarian journalist Brian Doherty offers some answers in his new book, Ron Paul’s Revolution: The Man And The Movement He Inspired, which traces Paul’s rise from backwater Texas baby doctor to iconic leader of a genuine conservative youth movement.

Doherty spent a year traversing the country, following the Congressman’s surprising 2012 primary campaign, and getting to know the diverse spectra of activists who are driving the Ron Paul Revolution. The resulting account examines the roots of the movement, and explores why Paul and his libertarian ideas have gained so much traction over the past four years.

While Doherty glosses over the fringier parts of Paul’s CV — he barely mentions the racist newsletters, for example — his book offers compelling insight into the relationship between Paul and his eponymous movement, and some interesting hints about the future of the Revolution without Ron Paul.

