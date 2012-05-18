Here's How Ron Paul Became A Revolution

Photo: AP
With Ron Paul effectively out of the 2012 presidential race, the focus now turns to his Movement and the eclectic hordes of supporters now preaching Paul’s libertarian gospel. But what exactly is the Ron Paul Revolution? And how powerful will the Movement be without its cantankerous leader at the helm?
Libertarian journalist Brian Doherty offers some answers in his new book, Ron Paul’s Revolution: The Man And The Movement He Inspired, which traces Paul’s rise from backwater Texas baby doctor to iconic leader of a genuine conservative youth movement.
Doherty spent a year traversing the country, following the Congressman’s surprising 2012 primary campaign, and getting to know the diverse spectra of activists who are driving the Ron Paul Revolution. The resulting account examines the roots of the movement, and explores why Paul and his libertarian ideas have gained so much traction over the past four years.
While Doherty glosses over the fringier parts of Paul’s CV — he barely mentions the racist newsletters, for example — his book offers compelling insight into the relationship between Paul and his eponymous movement, and some interesting hints about the future of the Revolution without Ron Paul.
But Paul is part of a long tradition of central-bank-hating American populists — including Thomas Jefferson and Warren Buffet's dad.
Doherty argues that the Ron Paul Revolution is merely the 21st century version of radical Jeffersonian populism that has popped at various points in American history.
The book attempts to place Paul within the canon of currency-obsessed, limited-government politicians, a lineage that starts with Jefferson and the Federalists and reaches its zenith with Andrew Jackson, who abolished the Second Bank of America, a precursor to Paul's nemesis, the Federal Reserve.
Doherty also sees major parallels between Paul and William Jennings Bryan, who was Paul's ideological opposite but political twin. According to Doherty, Paul's hard-money predecessors also include Old Right scion H.L. Mencken and Nebraska Congressman Howard Buffett, father of the billionaire investor.
Paul is best known for his quixotic White House bids, so it is easy to forget that his most consistent role in politics has been as a congressman for Texas' 14th Congressional district, which covers the southern suburbs and exurbs of Houston.
In that capacity, Paul has actually been quite successful, at least politically. He has been elected 12 times in his district, and is the only congressman to win a seat as a nonincumbent three separate times.
Even more surprisingly, Paul keeps winning elections despite frequently voting against the interests of his constituents. His district is very agricultural, but Paul always votes against farm subsidies; he represents 675 miles of hurricane-prone coastline, but opposes flood aid and wants to dismantle FEMA.
Legislatively, however, Paul has been a flop -- of the more than 620 bills he has sponsored, only one has ever been signed into law.
Throughout his Congressional career, Ron Paul's supporters and opponents have agreed that Paul's biggest strength has always been that the fact that he has delivered 4,000 babies in Lake Jackson and Brazoria County, where Paul's medical practice was located.
'I had real difficulty down in Brazoria County, where he practiced, because he'd delivered half the babies in the county,' Paul's 1976 Democratic opponent Bob Gammage told NPR in 2008. 'There were only two obstetricians in the county, and the other one was his partner.'
According to Doherty, the other secret to Paul's success is his office's aggressive constituent services. It also helps that he has a seemingly endless base of national donors that aren't concerned whether their candidate wins, loses, or ever gives them anything in return.
Almost any one who has heard of Ron Paul could tell you that the Texas Congressman desperately wants to return the U.S. to the gold standard, a position held by a small, but fervent, group of ultra-conservative free-market libertarians.
According to Doherty, these goldbugs were the first of many fringe groups to find a hero in Ron Paul, hitching themselves to Paul's political star when he was appointed to President Ronald Reagan's Gold Commission in the early 1980s.
The Gold Commission never accomplished much in the way of Paul's goals -- 14 out of 16 members were against a return to the gold dollar -- but it did earn Paul a diehard following that has stuck with him ever since.
The seeds of the Ron Paul Revolution were planted during his 1988 White House bid — but the campaign ended in scandal.
Paul's 1988 Libertarian presidential campaign was actually just as tough as his subsequent runs as a Republican -- but for totally different reasons.
According to Doherty, the race for the Libertarian Party nomination, which pitted Paul against Sioux Indian rebel activist Russell Means, was one of the most expensive in the history of the party. Paul faced a lot of opposition from left-leaning libertarians, who were uncomfortable with his conspiracy-theorist reputation and conservative stance on social issues, particularly abortion.
Paul won the nomination, but the campaign ended in a scandal when a longtime aide was fired and subsequently put in jail for embezzling $100,000 from Paul's businesses.
But by bridging the gap between the conservative and liberal wings of the libertarian party, Paul planted the first seeds of what is now the Ron Paul Revolution. Doherty writes that by 1988, Ron Paul fanatics were already starting to put signs up in inappropriate places and bully the media for Ron Paul coverage.
In many ways, the Ron Paul Revolution is an entirely online phenomenon, cultivated and propelled by millions of Internet fans who make and watch Ron Paul YouTube videos, share Ron Paul news and pictures on Facebook and Flikr, and commiserate with one another through Ron Paul message boards and Meetups.
In the beginning, this was a deliberate strategy by Paul's 2008 campaign team, which recognised that it needed supporters to get the word out, rather than exist within a campaign bubble.
But no one could have anticipated that Paul would spawn an entire Internet Universe, complete with its own language and celebrities like the Granny Warrior, who posted videos of herself travelling the country with her pet monkey, preaching the Ron Paul gospel.
Most people outside of Ron Paul Land have forgotten about his 2008 blimp -- 'a Skyship 600, two hundred feet long, 70 feet wide,' Doherty writes. 'The only time an airship was used to promote a presidential candidate, as far as anyone can remember.'
In some ways, the $6,000 blimp -- paid for by the same Paul activists who invented the moneybomb -- represents the fatal flaw of Paul's campaigns; grassroots activists are free to promote the candidate in whatever ways they think will be the most fun. But a blimp is not the most efficient way to get people to vote for a presidential candidate.
Doherty explains that 'too many of the things that the excited fan wants to do actually do nothing to convince a primary voter to vote for Paul -- and in many cases less than nothing.'
But, he adds later that the blimp also 'branded the campaign irresistibly as one with a paradigmatic-shifting sense of grandiosity and fun.'
Doherty introduces his readers to the full spectra of Ron Paul supporters, ranging from disaffected veterans to New Hampshire anarchists and 'free-staters,' to Silicon Valley yuppies who are trying to create floating island nations of libertarian idealism.
This eclectic cast of 'Paulistas' includes:
- An Australian Google programmer who left his job in Washington state to move to New Hampshire and knock on doors passing out copies of the Constitution and preach Ron Paul
- A husband-wife skydiving team (They perform a 'leap for liberty' stunt)
- A financial analyst/yoga teacher who has built a huge grassroots organisation for Paul in Los Angeles
- A lesbian anarcho-libertarian who used to want to live only in 'gay meccas' but is now happy living among her fellow Ron Paul anarchists in New Hampshire
- Vince Vaughn
For most Paul Maniacs, the Revolution is much more than a political hobby. As Doherty explains, those who subscribe to Paul's doomsday worldview tend to gravitate toward one another, and the Revolution starts to permeate their social and professional lives.
As an example of this, Doherty introduces a group of young Los Angeles entrepreneurs who started organising for Ron Paul in 2008, setting up a grassroots call centre and sign-making operation in an empty office building.
The group started running weekly Ron Paul Meetups, and eventually hooked up with an even bigger group of young libertarians after the campaign. As Doherty describes it, 'the liberty movement, the people they met and friends they made and obsessions they pursued, became their life.'
According to Doherty, the most distressing conflict in Paul World is between the official campaign and the grassroots activists that have driven the Ron Paul Revolution.
From the campaign's perspective, the aggressive enthusiasm -- and borderline militancy -- of the 'Ronulans' turns off voters, many of whom might have otherwise been interested in Ron Paul.
Moreover, some of Ron Paul's fans actually are crazy. Doherty explains: 'Sometimes Paul fans decide Paul must agree with them even if he really doesn't...Many Americans have conspiratorial nationalist tendencies and Ron Paul, unlike most politicians, understands them and is not afraid of them.'
On the other side, Paul supporters get annoyed when they feel like the campaign is trying to tell them how to love their candidate, or is using their money for 'things we don't believe in,' or, worst of all, seems embarrassed by them and unappreciative of their commitment.
As his 2008 campaign wound down, Paul turned his focus to a broader Liberty Movement, aimed at taking over the Republican Party from the grassroots.
This effort has been surprisingly successful -- Paul organisations like the Campaign for Liberty and Young Americans for Liberty have managed to raise a lot of money, and get a significant number of Liberty candidates on local and state ballots. And with this week's announcement, it is clear that furthering this movement is now the primary goal of his 2012 campaign.
According to Doherty, this has elicited mixed reactions from Paul's supporters, many of whom have no interest in being involved with any political party, let alone the GOP.
'Ron wanted Campaign for Liberty to be just educational,' Paul's political director, Jesse Benton, told Doherty. 'We drug him kicking and screaming to make it a grassroots lobbying group and one that trained activists -- we've trained hundreds of activists in every state, giving them the tools to win legislative fights and electoral fights at the local level and the state level.'
Benton adds: 'People don't give to CFL just because they like Ron Paul...They give to it because they like our issues.'
Doherty points out that Liberty Movement groups like the Campaign for Liberty have actually had some success in getting candidates elected at the state and local level, where they are legalizing knives, loosening homeschool regulations, and slashing budgets. One Liberty Republican, Justin Amash, even won a seat in the House of Representatives.
Young Americans for Liberty is now the biggest libertarian campus group in the country. The group has 239 chapters, more than 3,000 dues-paying members, and a network of 2,600 activists that rally the troops for Ron Paul and other Liberty candidates.
With Ron Paul set to retire from politics at the end of this year, it remains to be seen whether the Revolution he inspired can keep its momentum and spirit without its figurehead, and whether the Liberty Movement could survive if the grassroots revolution fades.
At this point, it seems increasingly likely that Sen. Rand Paul will step in to take over the movement. As Doherty points out, the younger Paul is more politically astute than his father, and has already managed to build bridges between the Paul World and other GOP coalitions, including Tea Partiers and social conservatives.
But as Doherty reminds his readers, 'no one else is Ron Paul.'
