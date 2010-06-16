Ron Paul: Get Off Obama's Back, This BP Spill Is Not All His Fault

Congressman Ron Paul spoke to CNBC today about how he feels President Obama is taking too much of the blame for the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.



0:30 Its unfair to blame Obama for an oil company accident, similar to blaming Bush for everything in terms of Katrina; this creates a culture where government is responsible for everything.

2:05 If you had proper property rights instead of government control, this situation would have been improved.

2:50 There shouldn’t be any limits on the legal liabilities for BP.

4:10 Don’t end deepwater drilling, but make it more costly, make the conditions much different.

