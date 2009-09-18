Ron Paul: Audit The Fed, Then Just Kill It

Congressman Ron Paul’s book “End The Fed” is out, further helping his Fed-audit mission, which is gaining some steam.



Last month, Paul said that Barney Frank was supporting HR 1207, the Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2009, which is Paul’s bill demanding a GAO audit of the Fed.

Talking about his book in a YouTube video, Paul says:

The Fed is the culprit and I talk about that in this book and explain why the Fed not only creates our problems, they perpetuate the problems and the sooner we come around to understanding that, and first of course get the audit of the Fed, but eventually we have to end the Fed if we care about sound money, personal liberties, limited government.

This is an excerpt from the book:

It is and should be a mainstream cause to end the power and secrecy of the Fed. It’s my own view that ending the Fed would address the most vexing problems of politics of our time. It would bring an end to dollar depreciation. It would take away from the government the means to fund its endless wars. It would curb the government’s attacks on the civil liberties of Americans, stop its vast debt accumulation that will be paid by future generations, and arrest its massive expansions of the welfare state that has turned us into a nation of dependents.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.