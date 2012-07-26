This Video Of Harry Reid Demanding A Federal Reserve Audit Will Blow Your Mind

After three decades of railing against the U.S. central banking system, Ron Paul finally had his day Wednesday, when the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved his bill to audit the Federal Reserve with a bipartisan 327-98 vote.



The vote marked a triumphant — albeit largely symbolic — last stand for the Texas Congressman, who will retire from politics at the end of this year.

But while Paul’s bill has broad bipartisan support, it’s fate remains uncertain, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has said that the Senate will not consider the legislation, virtually guaranteeing that it will never become law.

But Reid hasn’t always been opposed to a central bank audit. In fact, the Nevada Senator has himself introduced legislation to audit the Federal Reserve, and co-sponsored several bills to increase transparency at the central bank in the 1990s, according to government transparency watchdog Govtrack.

The 1995 speech sounds like it could be Ron Paul.

“I have sponsored legislation every year that would call for an audit of the Federal Reserve system. I offer that amendment every year, every year it gets nowhere,” Reid says. “I think it would be interesting to know about the Federal Reserve. I think we should audit the Federal Reserve — it’s taxpayer’s money that’s being used there. But we don’t do that.”

“People just don’t care about the Federal Reserve. Maybe it’s because it’s a subject that’s not very interesting — it’s not pornography, it’s not murder, it’s not an issue that deals with the Wild West.”

Reid then suggests Congress just combine the Fed with the CIA.

The Democratic Senate Majority Leader’s office has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

