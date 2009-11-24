Ron Paul: I'd Rather Congress Run Monetary Policy Than The Fed

Ron Paul responds to critcism that his attempts to get transparency from the Fed essentially amount to putting Congress in control of U.S. monetary policy and stripping the Fed of independence.



Joe Kernen: ‘Look at what Congress has done to American fiscal policy, now you want them to run monetary policy, that sounds insane’

Ron Paul: ‘If you want to be a strict constitutionalist, there’s a lot more defence of having Congress involved with defending the value of the currency rather than delivering this responsibility over ot the Fed’

Start at 0:45.



