Ron Medich Will Stand Trial For The Murder Of Michael McGurk On August 25

Sydney property developer Ron Medich will stand trial for the murder of Sydney loan shark Michael McGurk in 2009, after he pleaded not guilty in the NSW Supreme Court today.

The SMH reports that a trial will commence on 25 August 2014 and run for three to four months.

Sixty-five year old Medich will face numerous charges including murder and intimidating McGurk’s widow, Kimberly.

Medich is one of five men charged with McGurk’s death, and one of only two who maintains his innocence.

According to the SMH, Medich read from a statement, after which Magistrate Jan Stevenson announced his trial and asked if he had anything to add.

“I am not guilty of these offences. I have always said so and that’s all along from the beginning,” he said.

