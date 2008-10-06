Ron Lauder Fighting Bloomberg's Plan For A Third Term

Last week we relayed evidence that influential New Yorkers, including the city’s real-estate developers, were strongly supporting Mayor Bloomberg’s plan to run for a third term as New York City mayor. Well, it seems at least one Manhattan mogul is not on Bloomberg’s side.



Billionaire cosmetics heir Ron Lauder is vigorously fighting the Mayor’s attempt to change the city’s term limits law.

NY Times: Ronald S. Lauder, the billionaire cosmetics heir and term limits champion, said Sunday night that he would vigorously oppose a plan, outlined by Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg and City Council members, to permanently change the city’s term limits law to allow 12 years in office rather than 8.

His opposition jeopardizes a carefully constructed alliance that was considered key to Mr. Bloomberg’s bid for a third term.

What’s more, Lauder said last week that he was ok with Bloomberg’s planned change.

Mr. Lauder, under pressure from friends and Mr. Bloomberg himself, said early last week that he would agree to a temporary revision of the term limits law, which would allow current officeholders to serve three four-year terms…

But when Mr. Bloomberg, a fellow billionaire, and Council Speaker Christine C. Quinn announced last Thursday a plan to allow the City Council to revise the law, Mr. Lauder was upset to learn that they envisioned a permanent change, rather than a one-time exception.

“If there is a permanent change, I will fight it,” Mr. Lauder said in a telephone interview on Sunday night. “As far as I am concerned, it’s a one-time only exception. That is it.”

