REPORT: Ron Johnson Rarely Spends A Full Work Week At JCPenney's Headquarters

JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson has taken a lot of heat for his performance thus far at the ailing department store chain.The criticisms just keep coming.



James Covert at The New York Post spoke with a bunch of sources involved with JCPenney and they didn’t hesitate to slam Johnson and his team.

They said that Johnson rarely spends a full work week at the JCPenney headquarters.

“He’s there four days a week, if that much,” a source told The New York Post.

Johnson commutes to JCPenney’s Plano, TX headquarters from his home in Palo Alto, CA.

He takes a company jet and stays at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Dallas, according to the Post.

His schedule leaves others wondering what he’s doing all week.

“What does [Johnson] do the rest of the time?” a former exec said to the Post. “If he’s doing this huge transformation, why isn’t he there 12 hours a day helping everybody get things done?”

We’re sure that Johnson is working around the clock to bring JCPenney back to its former glory, whether he’s inside or outside the office.¬†After all, his job and reputation are on the line, and he’s a professional businessperson.

And whatever you think of the effectiveness of JCPenney’s transformation, the team there has made a spectacular amount of changes in a very short period of time. That requires a whole lot of work from everyone, including the people at the top.

But physical presence does matter. A constantly present leadership figure would help with morale, especially inside a company that has taken so many hits lately.

