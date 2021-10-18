GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says he’s praying for Democrat gridlock on the stalled $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan

Sen. Ron Johnson on Fox News. YouTube/Fox News

Johnson wants Democrats’ disagreements over the $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion reconciliation package to sink it.

Progressive and moderate Dems differ on their ambitions for the plan, while Republicans oppose it.

Johnson said: “I hope for Democrat gridlock.”

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has said that he hopes Democrats’ internal disagreements over President Joe Biden’s $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion reconciliation package will cause the legislation to fail.

Johnson told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures”: “I hope for Democrat gridlock.”

He added: “When it’s Democrat gridlock, pray for it. I hope that’s exactly what happens.”

Watch him speak here:

The $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion bill would increase taxes on the rich, expand the social safety net, and fight the climate crisis, as Insider’s Kimberly Leonard reported.

Progressive Democrats want more ambitious policies, while moderates say they are concerned about big spending and government overreach.

Republicans oppose the package.

Democrats are now working to reduce the plan to around $US2 ($AU3) trillion.