Ron Johnson Out At JCPenney

CNBC is reporting that Ron Johnson is out as JCPenney CEO.



CNBC cited an anonymous source who said that Johnson was out at the company.

Shares are already soaring up to 10 per cent on the news.

Speculation that Johnson was out has been rampant since the retailer announced that sales fell 32 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Here’s the tweet.

CNBC/Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.