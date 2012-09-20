RON JOHNSON: 'Thank God' We Changed Our Marketing At JCPenney

Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images

JCPenney couldn’t gain any momentum when CEO Ron Johnson and his crew’s marketing strategy bombed earlier this year.But now, he seems to be happy that they’ve made the appropriate changes.



“Thank God we did,” Johnson said in a presentation in front of hundreds of analysts who took a tour of JCPenney’s test store.

“We are out of the pricing confusion business. We went from confusion to comprehension.”

Since former JCPenney president Michael Francis was ousted, Johnson has taken control of marketing, changing the message to focus on brand partner, shops and experiential promotions like haircuts for kids.

He wants people to think of JCPenney as a “branded specialty department store,” and keep the message based around the brands the store carries.

“Now the challenge is, how do we make sure people believe that the value’s right?” said Johnson. “You earn trust over time on value.”

NOW SEE: Huge Photos Of JCPenney’s New Concept Shops >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.