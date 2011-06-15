Ron Johnson Made $400+ Million At Apple In 7.5 Years

Photo: Flickr/El Frijole

In his seven and a half years at Apple Ron Johnson netted around $400 million via the sale of stock and options, says Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.Johnson still owns ~$35 million in Apple shares, and is walking away from picking up another 250,000 shares of the company valued at ~$80 million, says Munster.



In other words, he’s not leaving Apple to become CEO of JC Penney for the money.

