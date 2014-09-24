The Genius Behind The Apple Store Has A New Startup That Hopes To Ease Your Gadget Woes

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Ron Johnson is the genius behind the Apple store.

Former Apple VP and JC Penney CEO Ron Johnson is launching a delivery startup, according to The Information’s Jessica Lessin.

The Information described the startup as an “on-demand delivery service for gadgets,” but the report suggests Johnson’s company will be more concerned with customer service and product troubleshooting, not unlike what Apple users go to the Genius Bar for.

Johnson’s startup also seems to be centered around smartphones. His company has been talking to smartphone manufacturers, and carriers like AT&T.

Before Johnson took the top job at JC Penney, he made the Apple store into what it is today: an attractive brick and mortar operation that has better sales per square foot than Tiffany’s.

Apple’s retail stores are now under the direction of Angela Ahrendts, who joined Apple last year after becoming CEO at Burberry.

Johnson’s entry into the on-demand delivery industry comes as the space has grown increasingly crowded. Uber has become synonymous with point-to-point anything. Google and Amazon are also reportedly working on enhanced delivery services.

