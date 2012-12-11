RON JOHNSON: Here's How JCPenney Will Return To Growth In 2013

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

It has been nearly a year since JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson revealed his plan to turn around the ailing retailer.And it has been quite a bumpy ride.



David Moin at Women’s Wear Daily spoke with Johnson about what has happened so far, and how he’s going to reverse his fortunes in 2013.

Johnson said that the “fun” hasn’t even started yet.

“We expect a return to growth next year,” he told WWD.

Here’s what he plans to get done in 2013:

Have 40 per cent of the total store space reinvented to the new JCPenney shops

Update the assortment of goods, which Johnson said they still “haven’t begun to update” yet.

Add highly anticipated big brands like Joe Fresh, Martha Stewart and Carter’s. Johnson said that the partners are the key to changing the perception of JCPenney, much like the iPod did for Apple

Debut “The Street.” It’s a half-mile-long aisle for customers to hang out, with a “jcp bar” for pickups, cash checkouts and more services. Johnson called The Street the new “interface” for customers at JCPenney.

“The Square” will make its first appearance as well — a seasonal area with some light food, beverages, and interactive events. It will change themes every two months.

Renovate the home floor with updated upscale merchandise

Every employee at JCPenney will have an iPad to help them better serve customers

Go fully RFID and paperless

Revamp the tech side with a new Oracle platform

Recruit creative and design talent

Those are some big plans, and despite all that has happened, Johnson remains resolute.

“I don’t feel any pressure externally or from any investors. I am really focused on rebuilding JCPenney,” he told WWD. “We are not feeling any pressure other than doing the right thing for JCPenney.”

