The Genius Behind The Apple Store Wants To Help You Choose Your Next Gadget

Former J.C. Penny CEO and Apple retail chief Ron Johnson has a new startup that hopes to help you buy new things, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Daisuke Wakabayashi.

Johnson said Enjoy, as the startup will be called, wants to help consumers find the right product for them.

Enjoy may fill a much-needed gap in technology retail.

Big-box stores like Best Buy offer the advantages of live customer service and the opportunity to see a product in action before buying it, but are getting crushed by online competitors like Amazon.

Amazon, on the other hand, offers lower prices but does little in the way of customer service outside product ratings and reviews.

Johnson said he’s raised $US30 million for Enjoy, including a buy-in from Andreessen Horowitz.

Last month The Information said Johnson was launching a delivery startup, though he put more emphasis on Enjoy’s customer service elements in his interview with the Journal.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

