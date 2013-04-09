THE RON JOHNSON DISASTER TIMELINE: How The Apple Guru Failed At JCPenney

J.C. Penney CEO Ron Johnson.

JCPenney CEO Ron Johnson is out of the company, according to CNBC, after just 17 months on the job.



His Q4 2012 was probably the worst quarterly performance ever in the history of major retail: same-store sales were down 32 per cent, to $3.8 billion.

By late February, the stock was down 46 per cent on the year. It jumped more than 10 per cent today on the news of Johnson’s departure.

There are rumours of impending mass layoffs at the chain. (And with a sales decline like that, how could there not be layoffs?)

Johnson, the former retail boss at Apple, only became CEO of the department store chain in November 2011. But this week we learned retail insiders were taking bets on when he would leave, and private equity groups were plotting takeover strategies.

Here’s how it got so bad, so fast.

