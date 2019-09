Your ears did not deceive you, football fans. Ron Jaworski just dropped an s-bomb on live television. Check it out.





Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Shit, you have to get rid of this ball just a split second quicker.”

Don’t worry, Jaws. Monday Night Football is only the most watched show on all of cable television. I’m sure no one saw it.

