Ron Jaworski Gets Canned From Monday Night Football

Photo: ESPN

ESPN has removed Ron Jaworski from the Monday Night Football booth, the network announced today.Jaws will stay at ESPN and work on a variety of studio shows.



That leaves MNF with a two-man booth of Mike Tirico and Jon Gruden going into 2012.

A lot of people found Gruden and Jaworski — both “football men” — redundant.

So we’ll see how Gruden handles solo duties.

