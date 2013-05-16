Ron Howard And Terry Crews Handed Out Frozen Bananas In NYC To Promote 'Arrested Development'

If you stopped by Columbus Circle yesterday in New York City, you may have seen some familiar faces.



Ron Howard and Terry Crews were handing out frozen bananas outside of Central Park to promote the return of “Arrested Development” on Netflix later this month.

The Bluth banana stand from the series has been travelling the globe in anticipation of the fourth season premiere on the streaming site at the end of the month.

Howard serves as both executive producer and narrator on the quirky comedy. Crews will be joining on the new season of the show.

15 new episodes will launch on Netflix May 26th at 12:01 a.m.

