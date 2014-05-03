HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hollywood Legend Ron Howard Is Selling His Connecticut Mansion For $US27.5 Million

Oscar-winning producer, actor, and director Ron Howard and his wife Cheryl have just listed their gorgeous mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut for $US27.5 million.

Representing country living at its finest, the private lakefront estate has more than 32 acres of property, including a lake, nature trails, and even a stargazing observatory with a professional-grade Meade telescope.

The main home is a New England estate with six bedrooms, a two-story library, a 14-seat movie theatre, indoor saltwater pool, gym, and yoga studio. There’s also a 2,500-square foot guest house with two bedrooms, an indoor regulation size tennis court, and basketball half court.

The estate is located in the exclusive enclave of Conyers Farm, which straddles Greenwich and the hamlet of Armonk in Westchester, N.Y.

“We moved 3,000 miles away from the hub of Los Angeles, to raise our family here,” Ron Howard said about the property, according to Sotheby’s International Realty. “Whether we’re watching films in our theatre, walking the trails throughout our property, star gazing in our observatory, or just relaxing with friends and loved ones by the lake, Cheryl and I feel we’ve accomplished the goals we set when we began work on this place.”

The Howards have owned the estate for 20 years, but have decided to move to a different home now that their children are adults.

Howard is an acclaimed actor, director, and producer, famous for winning an Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture for “A Beautiful Mind,” and playing Opie on “The Andy Griffith Show” and Richie Cunningham in “Happy Days.”

Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester are both co-brokering the home.

