Ron Gardenhire Receives Two-Year Extension After Winning Manager Of The Year

After winning American League Manager of the Year yesterday Ron Gardenhire and his staff received two-year contract extensions from the Minnesota Twins. Gardenhire has a career record of 803-656 and has been a runner-up for the award five times in the last eight seasons.



Under Gardenhire, the Twins have six first-place finishes in nine years, but have lost 12 playoff games in a row and haven’t made it out of the first round since 2002.

