Ron Franklin, The ESPN Announcer That Was Fired For Sexist Comments, Is Suing The Network

Ron Franklin, the college football announcer that was fired earlier this month for calling a female ESPN employee “sweet baby” and “arsehole,” told Game On! that he’s suing the network for wrongful termination.



Franklin apologized for the incident, but ESPN fired him on January 4th anyway.

Franklin did not disclose details details of the lawsuit.

He had worked at ESPN for 25 years.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.