Ron Franklin Fired By ESPN For His Sexist Comments To Jeannine Edwards

Photo: AP

ESPN has reportedly fired announcer Ron Franklin after his insulting and sexist comments to reporter Jeannine Edwards.According to a email sent to reporters and repeated on Twitter, ESPN said “Based on what occurred last Friday, we have ended our relationship with him.”



Franklin was one of ESPN’s longest serving play-by-play announcers, working college football and basketball for the network since 1987.

But in a pre-game production meeting last week, he reportedly referred to sideline reporter Jeannine Edwards as “sweet baby” and when she objected, he called her “arsehole.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.