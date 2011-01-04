ESPN Announcer Ron Franklin Pulled From Broadcast For Sexist Remarks To Co-Worker Jeannine Edwards

UPDATE: Franklin has now been fired by ESPN



Earlier: Ron Franklin was relived of his play-by-play duties for Sunday’s Fiesta Bowl after making sexist comments during an ESPN production meeting on Friday.

Sideline reporter Jeannine Edwards attempted to voice her opinion during the meeting but Franklin cut in and said “Why don’t you leave this to the boys, sweetcakes?” (Or “sweet baby” according to Edwards.)

Edwards expressed disappointment over the sexist remark and said, “I don’t like being talked to like that,” to which Franklin replied “OK then, arsehole.”

The new year is off to a rough ethical start for ESPN —last week an ESPN employee was suspended indefinitely for plagiarizing a newspaper column on air.

