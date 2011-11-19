Ron Conway's Kid, Danny, Just Quit Facebook For Sean Parker's Startup, Airtime

Photo: Danny Conway

Danny Conway – you recognise his surname because his dad is Ron Conway, the most powerful angel investor in the world – has quit his job at Facebook to work for Sean Parker’s secret startup, Airtime.com.Conway confirmed the move on Quora.



Of Conway, a former colleague says, “Danny is actually a rock star. You would assume that because he’s got things made, that he takes it easy, but really doesn’t and works his arse off.”

We hear lots of Facebook employees are quitting to join Airtime. One other one is Chris Piro, a software engineer.

Airtime.com is a project cofounded by Parker and Sean Fanning, the guy he started Napster with years ago. Jay Yarow reports that Airtime.com is a “social video startup.” It’s supposed to be kind of like Chatroullette, that video-chatting service where users are randomly paired with each other. We wonder if it’ll be like Vyou, the New York-based video Q&A startup.

