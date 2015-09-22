Ron Conway: 'I'm embarrassed' that venture capitalists think they need a support group

Even multi-millionaire investors need a shoulder to cry on — or at least that’s what they have been saying on Twitter, according to Tech Crunch founder Michael Arrington.

Arrington opened TechCrunch Disrupt, the three-day startup conference in San Francisco, by asking Ron Conway and his son Topher if venture capitalists needed to have their own support group — as they have been bemoaning on Twitter.

Ron Conway quickly shut that down.

“I’m embarrassed that a VC would think their job is stressful when starting a company is the most stressful thing ever,” Conway said.

Both Topher and Ron Conway reiterated that venture capitalists need to be focusing on the companies, not each other or on meeting a Tweet quota.

“VCs don’t need to be philosophers in 140 characters, they need to be helping their companies,” Conway said. “We need to understand that tech founders today are leading the next industrial evolution. Investors should be honored they get to be a part of that and knuckle down and help these companies be successful.”

