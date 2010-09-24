Ron Conway Trashes Super Angel Conspirators: "This Is Despicable And Embarrassing"

Earlier tonight we reported that super angel and alleged “Angelgate” conspirator Dave McClure has inadvertently broadcast his outrage at Ron Conway’s response to the supposed collusion ring.



Now, TechCrunch’s MG Siegler has obtained that response, and it is absolutely brutal. Conway says, in part:

I want to clarify once and for all my total disagreement with your values and motives for being investors.

…

The world of startups would be a better place if you spent less time complaining about deal structures, terms, vc’s, and valuations etc and the cars you drive, and just helped entrepenuers build their companies.

In my opinion your motives are driven by self serving factors around ego satisfaction and “making a buck”.

My motives and values are very different.

They are so different I want to be up front with you and recognise this and disengage from any involvement with you. I will not be a hypocrite.

I am tired of seeing you and engaging in idle chit chat and not sharing my true feelings.

I think you have a different value set and lets agree to disagree and not have to even engage in any idle chit chat or discussion of any sort….ever.

…

This is despicable and embarrassing for the tech community in my opinion.

…

Dave McCLure…pls try not to blog about this and cause silicon valley more embarrassment with your unprofessional classless writings

Yikes. Whatever really happened at that meeting, the fallout is only getting uglier.

Read the rest at TechCrunch >

