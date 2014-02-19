Go Inside Legendary Investor Ron Conway's Awesome San Francisco Apartment, On Sale For $US9.5 Million

Legendary Silicon Valley investor Ron Conway is selling his San Francisco home, a 5,360-square-foot flat that takes up the entire floor of a historic co-op building, according to Trulia.

Conway has hosted gatherings featuring a wide array of tech A-listers here, including Marissa Mayer and Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.

He also happens to be close friends with will.i.am and MC Hammer, who together helped Conway film the remix of “2 Legit 2 Quit” that went viral in support of Mayor Ed Lee back in 2011. Clips of the video were filmed on the apartment building’s rooftop deck.

The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. and recently took a $US500,000 price cut, according to Trulia. It’s now listed with Pacific Union for $US9.5 million.

