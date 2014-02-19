Go Inside Legendary Investor Ron Conway's Awesome San Francisco Apartment, On Sale For $US9.5 Million

Madeline Stone
Ron conway apartmentTrulia

Legendary Silicon Valley investor Ron Conway is selling his San Francisco home, a 5,360-square-foot flat that takes up the entire floor of a historic co-op building, according to Trulia.

Conway has hosted gatherings featuring a wide array of tech A-listers here, including Marissa Mayer and Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.

He also happens to be close friends with will.i.am and MC Hammer, who together helped Conway film the remix of “2 Legit 2 Quit” that went viral in support of Mayor Ed Lee back in 2011. Clips of the video were filmed on the apartment building’s rooftop deck.

The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. and recently took a $US500,000 price cut, according to Trulia. It’s now listed with Pacific Union for $US9.5 million.

The entrance is dramatic, with lots of ornate decorations.

The living area is just down this hallway.

More vintage-inspired details line the walls of this formal sitting room.

The kitchen's walls are a bright shade of yellow.

There's a wine rack with plenty of space for a collection.

This seems like a great place to hang out.

And you can look out over the city as you eat dinner.

The views of the Bay are pretty spectacular.

There's also this dining room for more formal occasions.

Deep red walls make for a comfortable office should you need to get some work done.

The master bedroom is pretty huge.

So is the master bathroom, which includes this dressing area.

Here's another one of the apartment's three bedrooms.

It has gorgeous views of the neighbourhood, too.

Now check out another Silicon Valley home.

Live Next Door To Tim Cook In Palo Alto For Under $US3 Million »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.