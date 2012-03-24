Ron Conway Saved OMGPOP's Life Over And Over Again

Photo: Joi

Ron Conway has a reputation for getting startups out of impossibly bad situations. He saved OMGPOP, the maker of Draw Something, over and over again.

Whenever OMGPOP would run out of money, which happened more than once during its 6-year span, Conway was there with a check, telling founder Charles Forman he believed in him.Last year, when a tech executive grabbed lunch with Conway, he recalls the investor being obsessed with helping the company. This person says Conway explored a million options and asked everyone for advice and ideas to help. “He lit up his network for them and it was impressive to see him in action,” says the executive.



The other day, BuzzFeed’s Jonah Peretti marveled on Twitter:

A year ago, Ron Conway was calling in favours to save OMGPOP, today they sell for $200MM! Another legendary RC story! — Jonah Peretti (@peretti) March 21, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.