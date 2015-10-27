Here's how Ron Conway wants his companies to vote in San Francisco's election

Legendary venture capitalist Ron Conway has a few ideas about how his portfolio companies should vote.
In an email sent out to his SV Angel investments, and first published by Pando Daily, Conway advises his companies to keep incumbent mayor Ed Lee in the city’s top spot.
But there’s no disclosure of how certain ballot measures directly affect his portfolio or even explanations on why he’s recommending them.
For instance, Conway advises voting against Prop F, an initiative to limit the sharing economy in San Francisco, which is aimed straight at Conway’s portfolio company Airbnb.
There’s nothing illegal about the email — Mitt Romney advised business owners to do the same in his 2012 presidential campaign.
At the very least, the published email shows how one of the city’s biggest political donors is planning to vote:
From: Ron Conway
Date: October 24, 2015 at 12:01:55 PM PDT
To: Ron Conway
Subject: SF Election Recommendations for November 3rd
TO: San Francisco-based SV Angel Portfolio CEOs
We have an important election in SF on November 3rd.
Can you please share the list below and ask your team to Vote either on November 3 or by absentee ballot beforehand !
Candidate and proposition recommendations in the upcoming election in SF on November 3 :
Ed Lee Mayor in all 3 choices (rank choice voting)
Vicki Hennessy Sheriff in all 3 choices (rank choice voting)
Alex Randolph Member, Community College Board
If you live in District 3 in SF vote FOR Julie Christensen in all 3 choices (rank choice voting)
Not Voting for candidates for City Attorney, District Attorney or Treasurer
PROPOSITIONS ON THE BALLOT
These recommendations match those of sf.citi.
Measure A
General Obligation Bond Election – Affordable Housing – Not to Exceed $US310,000,000
VOTE YES
Measure B
Enhancement of Paid Parental Leave for City Employees
VOTE YES
Measure C
Expenditure Lobbyists Ordinance
VOTE YES
Measure D
Mission Rock
VOTE YES
Measure E
Requirements For Public Meetings of Local Policy Bodies
VOTE NO
Measure F
Short-Term Residential Rentals
VOTE NO
Measure G
Disclosures Regarding Renewable Energy
VOTE NO
Measure H
Clean Energy Right to Know Act
VOTE YES
Measure I
Mission District Housing Moratorium
VOTE NO
Measure J
Establishing the Legacy Business Historic Preservation Fund
VOTE YES
Measure K
Surplus City Property Ordinance
VOTE YES
We’ve reached out to Conway for comment on his email, and we’ll update when we hear back.
