Here's how Ron Conway wants his companies to vote in San Francisco's election

Legendary venture capitalist Ron Conway has a few ideas about how his portfolio companies should vote.

In an email sent out to his SV Angel investments, and first published by Pando Daily, Conway advises his companies to keep incumbent mayor Ed Lee in the city’s top spot.

But there’s no disclosure of how certain ballot measures directly affect his portfolio or even explanations on why he’s recommending them.

For instance, Conway advises voting against Prop F, an initiative to limit the sharing economy in San Francisco, which is aimed straight at Conway’s portfolio company Airbnb.

There’s nothing illegal about the email — Mitt Romney advised business owners to do the same in his 2012 presidential campaign.

At the very least, the published email shows how one of the city’s biggest political donors is planning to vote:

From: Ron Conway Date: October 24, 2015 at 12:01:55 PM PDT To: Ron Conway Subject: SF Election Recommendations for November 3rd TO: San Francisco-based SV Angel Portfolio CEOs We have an important election in SF on November 3rd. Can you please share the list below and ask your team to Vote either on November 3 or by absentee ballot beforehand ! Candidate and proposition recommendations in the upcoming election in SF on November 3 : Ed Lee Mayor in all 3 choices (rank choice voting) Vicki Hennessy Sheriff in all 3 choices (rank choice voting) Alex Randolph Member, Community College Board If you live in District 3 in SF vote FOR Julie Christensen in all 3 choices (rank choice voting) Not Voting for candidates for City Attorney, District Attorney or Treasurer PROPOSITIONS ON THE BALLOT These recommendations match those of sf.citi. Measure A General Obligation Bond Election – Affordable Housing – Not to Exceed $US310,000,000 VOTE YES Measure B Enhancement of Paid Parental Leave for City Employees VOTE YES Measure C Expenditure Lobbyists Ordinance VOTE YES Measure D Mission Rock VOTE YES Measure E Requirements For Public Meetings of Local Policy Bodies VOTE NO Measure F Short-Term Residential Rentals VOTE NO Measure G Disclosures Regarding Renewable Energy VOTE NO Measure H Clean Energy Right to Know Act VOTE YES Measure I Mission District Housing Moratorium VOTE NO Measure J Establishing the Legacy Business Historic Preservation Fund VOTE YES Measure K Surplus City Property Ordinance VOTE YES

We’ve reached out to Conway for comment on his email, and we’ll update when we hear back.

