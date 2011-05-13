The Startup Successes That Made Ron Conway Rich And Powerful

Jay Yarow
Ron Conway

Photo: Flickr/Kevin Krejci

How did Ron Conway become the “Godfather of Silicon Valley”?By getting in early on some of the most important companies in tech. Through these early investments, he made money, but more importantly he made connections.

There are few, if any, essential tech companies that haven’t picked up an investment from Conway.

We’ve assembled a look at 10 of the most important investments Conway has made.

His investment in Google was brilliant and may have saved one of his earliest funds

Ron Conway invested some money in Google in late nineties. At the time he was also investing a number of startups that ended up flaming out. Thanks in part to the Google investment his original angel funds ended up doing pretty well for themselves.

PayPal was not just a good investment, it also helped pave the way for future investments

Conway was an early investor in PayPal, which was eventually sold to eBay. From there, the early PayPal employees went onto found/invest in dozens of companies. Getting in good with them was smart.

Mint.com sold to Intuit for $170 million

Conway was an early backer of personal finance startup Mint.com, which had a nice exit when it sold for $170 million.

Twitter's valuation has become very large

Conway was an early investor in Twitter. It's currently valued at over $7 billion on the private markets. If or when it goes public, or is acquired, it will be a great investment for Conway.

Conway helped get Hot Potato sold to Facebook

We were told that Conway was helped Hot Potato get acquired by Facebook. This probably didn't do much from a money perspective for Conway, but it gives him another in at Facebook, and it establishes him as the kind of guy that can find a nice soft landing for one of his portfolio companies.

Conway was a board member of Associated Content which sold for $100 million to Yahoo

Conway was an instrumental player in Yahoo's acquisition of Associated Content for $100 million. Yahoo EVP Hilary Schneider, who worked on the deal, considers Conway a mentor. She was CEO of Red Herring Magazine, which Conway invested in and was on the board of.

Foursquare has already had big acquisition offers

Conway is an investor in location based social network Foursquare. Foursquare has already rejected a $125 million offer from Yahoo. It's currently looking to raise a new round of money at a $500 million valuation. On paper, this is already a great investment.

Facebook is eyeing a massive IPO

Conway was an early investor in Facebook. It will IPO in the next year, delivering a serious return to his portfolio.

He backed Opsware, which was run by Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen

Ben Horowitz was CEO and founder of Opsware. Marc Andreessen was chairman. Conway was an early investor in the company. Horowitz and Andreessen now run one of the biggest VC firms in the Valley. Both are uber-plugged in to what's happening in Valley, which obviously helps Conway.

Conway just sealed his future with a generous offer for Y Combinator startups

Conway recently signed up to invest $150,000 in every startup coming out of Y Combinator, the startup accelerator run by Paul Graham. He's doing it through The Start Fund, which he and Russian investor Yuri Milner started. This will give Conway an inside track on the next class of super hot startups.

More on Conway's early investment

23 Amazing Things You Don't Know About Google →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.