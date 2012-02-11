Ron Conway: I Don't Necessarily Like The Stuff I Invest In

Photo: docsearls

Ron Conway has invested in hundreds of Internet-related startups. And despite that, he’s not a huge fan of the Internet.In Miguel Helft’s Fortune profile of Conway, we learn Conway isn’t an early adopter.



Helft says Conway used to print out emails, scribble on them, and hand them to an assistant who would type responses. He used his fax machine to send annotated emails back and forth in the late ’90s. He even brought a fax machine to a trade show in Las Vegas so he could send messages.

Now he’s become an email whiz, sending messages at all hours of the day. But Helft notes that he rarely uses the services he invests in, like Facebook, Twitter and Foursquare.

“I never said I enjoy anything about using the Internet,” he says. “I enjoy helping the entrepreneurs who are building this thing that I don’t necessarily like or use.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.