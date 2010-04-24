Ron Conway: Facebook Is The Universe

In an interview with TechCrunch, angel investor Ron Conway sees two big trends that will become billion dollar industries. The first trend? Real-time data.



“(Real-time data) is the most valuable information on the web… because it’s the most relevant and the most current.”

Ron says his portfolio startups Twitter, Quora, Foursquare, and Hunch all fall in this category and have huge potential to monetise.

The second trend Ron sees is the web “becoming more social.”

“Social media is here to stay and the social phenomenon that is bringing this about is consumers’ willingness to share more about themselves, share more about what they’re doing…people are even willing to disclose where they’re at. And this phenomenon is going to create HUGE commerce opportunities on the web.”

And what does Mr. Conway really think of Facebook?

“Facebook is becoming the web. Everything you need is there… it is the universe”

Watch parts of the TechCrunch interview with Ron Conway here:



Or watch the entire thing at TechCrunch.

For a counter-point to Conway’s thoughts on social media, click here.

