Top Startup Investor Ron Conway Just Donated $40 Million For An Outpatient Facility In San Francisco

Ron Conway, founder of early stage investment fund SV Angel and early investor in Facebook, Google, PayPal and Twitter, has donated $US40 million to UCSF Medical Center, SF Gate reports.

Conway announced the news at a gala Saturday evening. His money will fund a new outpatient facility for women, children and cancer patients. The facility, which will be more than 200,000 square feet, will be called the UCSF Ron Conway Family Gateway Medical Building and it will open at the end of January. Conway is vice chairman of the UCSF Medical Center.

Increasingly, Conway is becoming known for his philanthropy. Earlier he and his family donated $US50,000 to The Avielle Foundation, after an inspiring dinner with the founders who say they woke up to an email from Conway announcing his donation. The Avielle Foundation aims to prevent violence through brain health research; it was created in memory of Avielle Rose Richman, who was a student and victim of the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

Conway is also active in San Francisco politics. He worked with San Francisco mayor Ed Lee to get him elected and to promote tech jobs in the area. He’s been vocal about the housing situation and gentrification in San Francisco.

