Watch The Godfather Of Silicon Valley, Ron Conway, Go Bananas On A Facebook Millionaire

Bloomberg Ron Conway

Famed Silicon Valley investor Ron Conway got into a heated debate with Facebook millionaire-turned-investor Chamath Palihapitiya over the city’s infrastructure problem at Bloomberg’s Next Big Thing conference.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about!” Conway yelled at Palihapitya from the audience. Palihapitya told Bloomberg’s Emily Chang that San Francisco mayor Ed Lee should step down over the housing crisis. Conway helped Lee get elected.

“I live in the city of San Francisco,” Conway scolded. “You live in the city of Palo Alto… Ed Lee, who you ridiculed — how dare you, Palo Alto resident — put out a mandate to build 30,000 new housing units by 2020 in San Francisco, 30% of them dedicated to affordable housing. He is doing something!”

“There are a lot of people in this city who are really frustrated,” Palihapitya countered. “You see it in the riots. Effort is fine, but there are a ton of people who feel like they’re getting pushed out of subsidized housing.”

“Maybe you should donate some!” Conway responded.

Here’s the full debate, from Bloomberg.

