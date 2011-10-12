Ron Conway "Is Not Involved With Day-To-Day Operations Of SV Angel," So Stop Emailing Him!

Mike Arrington posted a confidential email from David Lee to SV Angel partners on Uncrunched today.In it, Lee clarifies Conway’s role at the fund he founded.



The bottom line: Stop emailing Conway because he isn’t involved in day-to-day operations at the firm.

Lee writes:

He directs all of his deal flow to us and we have access to him and his resources. The team and I are responsible for all day-to-day activities such as evaluating deal flow, making investment decisions, meeting business partners and helping portfolio companies at inflection points such as financings and M&A.

Ron focuses on highly-sensitive inflection points – special projects for portfolio companies that have unusually high impact. The SV Angel team and I focus on all other inflection points. We use the following analogy: Ron is the “brain surgeon” and we are the “primary care physicians.” The physician is the point person for all matters and can handle 95% of them. The brain surgeon handles the “delicate” stuff….Please understand that Ron forwards EVERY SINGLE EMAIL HE RECEIVES to me and the SV Angel team.

To read the email in its entirety, head over to Uncrunched >>

