A teacher had an epic dance session with his students

Ron Clark is an educator who employs a progressive style of teaching at his Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. Clark, who was Disney’s American Teacher of the Year in 2000 and has been on Oprah, believes that creating a joyous educational environment will help kids learn best.

“Teachers should be happy,” he told Oprah last year. “When you’re in a good mood, studies have shown the students are going to be more likely to remember and believe what you say.”

To that end, Clark posted a video of himself and a handful of students throwing down a dance routine in school. It was viewed more than two million times in less than 48 hours.

They have some serious moves.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Alana Yzola

