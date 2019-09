Billionaire Ron Burkle is stepping down from Yahoo’s board.



Burkle has been on the board since 2001, and yes, he was there when Yahoo blew its Microsoft talks…so, good riddance.

According to the release, Ron plans on spending more time working on his Yucaipa companies.

See Also: Yahoo, Out Of Search And Into Retail

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.