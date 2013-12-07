The Best Quotes From Ron Burgundy's Interview With Peyton Manning

ESPN cancelled Ron Burgundy hosting SportsCenter on Thursday, but they released the full uncensored interview with quarterback Peyton Manning online.

Manning’s reactions were absolutely priceless (See the full video below).

Here are the best quotes from Mr. Burgundy:

(Checking that it’s Peyton Manning at the beginning of the interview)

Ron Burgundy: I just want to make sure its you Peyton I remember once before the 1978 holiday bowl I was interviewing the great Phil McConkey and instead I was talking to the back-up kicker, I felt like a fool.

(On Eli Manning’s mustache)

RB: Oh I saw that, it did not look good. It looked like his upper lip was caked in a mixture of liquid dog crap and cocaine.

(On former St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Merlin Olsen)

RB: Regardless, I was thinking of the time I was tackled by Merlin in his bungalow in Burbank, what a night. You know Merlin and I were very close.

(On calling audibles at the line)

RB: Oh sure sure, oh I know I played a little in my day, San Diego State scout team quarterback. I used to yell “check off, check off!” all the time. No clue what it meant but when I saw someone on that defence move I yelled “check off! check off!”

(On Peyton secret sister “Gloria Manning”)

RB: So there isn’t any truth to the rumour of a Manning sister Gloria Manning, who weighed 285 pounds as a freshman in high school and ran a 4.3 40 and was frankly a better football player than all of you?

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

