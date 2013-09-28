Ron Burgundy Just Sent AFL Fans A Very Special Grand Final Message

It’s one of the biggest days in Australian sport, when 100-odd thousand fans pack the MCG to watch the AFL Grand Final.
And despite a couple of million Aussies tuning on, fans have forever carried a chip on their shoulder that the rest of the world just doesn’t get their “great game”.
Well, worry no more – Ron Burgundy is right on board today for “low IQs and tight shorts”.
There is no greater compliment.
