Ron Burgundy Co-Hosted The Actual Canadian Olympic Curling Trials

The extensive marketing campaign for “Anchorman 2” rolled on last night when Will Ferrell (as Ron Burgundy) joined the TSN broadcast booth during the Canadian Olympic curling trials in Manitoba.

He served as guest commentator for a half hour. You can watch the entire broadcast over at TSN, but here’s a highlight reel.

Some of his better quotes:

“Winnipeg is the Paris of Canada.” “Speaking of the hog line, I understand most of the teams eat a diet rich in pork.”

The trials last all week and Sunday night was opening night, so there weren’t really critical matches going on while Ferrell was in the booth.

The video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.