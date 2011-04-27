Ron Artest Wins The NBA Citizenship Award (Seriously)

Ron Artest, a player who once charged into the stands during an NBA game to attack a fan, has won the NBA’s J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award.



The award is given annually by the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Artest was given the award for his promote and support mental health awareness.

It’s easy to make jokes, since Artest’s own mental health has been called into question more than once. But he’s come a long way since that night in 2004, when he started an all-out brawl at The Palace. He’s become a model citizen … and even once thanked his therapist during a post-game interview.

The Laker forward sold his 2010 championship ring to raise $650,000 for mental health charities.

