Ron Artest Raffles His NBA Championship Ring For Charity

Photo: Flickr/cbucka21

Last night Ron Artest appeared on Larry King Live to discuss his latest headline-drawing action – he’s auctioning off the NBA Championship ring he received Tuesday night for his role on the 2010 Los Angeles Lakers.He’s selling raffle tickets at $2 a pop (although you have to buy a minimum of five) on his Web site with proceeds going to raising awareness and providing mental health support for kids.



Artest, the man at the centre of the infamous Palace Brawl, has a reputation for being a bit…eccentric. Last year he admitted to formerly drinking cognac at halftime of NBA games and has had a very bizarre scattered music career.

Last season after the Lakers won the title Artest publicly thanked his psychologist who he insists played a major role in turning his life around, so this isn’t just a publicity stunt, Artest cares deeply about this cause. Despite his reputation, this is clearly a good-natured move from a complicated individual.

Click here to see what the ring looks like >

